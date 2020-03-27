Menu

Canada

Kingston police looking for owners following dog attack

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 27, 2020 1:52 pm
Kingston police say a dog attacked a man near a downtown park.
Kingston police say a dog attacked a man near a downtown park. Global News File

Kingston police are looking for two women who may own a dog that attacked a man, sending him to hospital with bite wounds.

Just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, a man and his wife were walking near Friendship Park in the area of Chestnut and Carlisle streets when police say a tan pit bull aggressively came running towards their own dog.

The man then stepped between the dogs and the pit bull attacked him, biting him on the leg and arm.

Two women who appeared to own the pitbull were able to take control of it through a leash and muzzle, Kingston police said.

The women then allegedly left the scene and would not give the dog’s medical information to the couple.

The man was rushed to hospital by paramedics for his injuries.

Police say the women may live on Cherry Street. They were described as being in their 50s, with one wearing a red bomber-style jacket.

Anyone with information about the incident or the dog is being asked to call Kingston police at 613-549-4660 and refer to report #20-11323.

