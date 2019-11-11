Menu

Crime

Owner charged after dog attack on Eastern Townships jogger

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 11, 2019 7:08 pm
Dominique Alain, shown in an undated handout photo, was the victim of a dog attack on March 29, 2019 in Potton, Que. .
Dominique Alain, shown in an undated handout photo, was the victim of a dog attack on March 29, 2019 in Potton, Que. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO/Courtesy Potton Township

The owner of three dogs involved in an attack that seriously injured a jogger in Quebec’s Eastern Townships region last March has been charged.

Alan Barnes, 59, faces one charge of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

READ MORE: Dogs seriously injure woman during walk in Estrie

The accused was not present in the Granby, Que., courtroom on Monday, where a judge granted his lawyer’s request to postpone the case until Jan. 20.

The victim was sent to intensive care on March 29 after she was mauled as she jogged along a road in Potton Township, about 125 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

READ MORE: Quebec dog attack victim thanks community for outpouring of support

Animal welfare authorities subsequently deemed the three dogs too dangerous to be returned to their owner, and local councillors voted to euthanize the animals.

Story continues below advertisement

Barnes was arrested and questioned in connection with the incident on Aug. 26, and was released on a promise to appear in court.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Dog Attackeastern townshipsdangerous dogsjogger attackedAlan BarnesCriminial negligencePotton Township
