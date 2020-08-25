2 rushed to hospital from scene of crash near Priddis

Send this page to someone via email

A woman was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre and a man was rushed to the same hospital by ambulance Tuesday from the scene of a collision near Priddis, according to EMS.

First responders were called to the crash on Priddis Valley Road just north of Highway 22X just after 2 p.m.

First responders at the scene of a crash near Priddis, Alta. Global1/Global News

There were three patients at the scene when paramedics arrived.

The woman flown to hospital had critical, life-threatening injuries. The man also suffered life-threatening injuries.

Another patient at the scene was assessed but didn’t need to be taken to hospital, EMS said.

RCMP have not yet provided details on what happened, however Global News could see one vehicle rolled over into a stand of trees on the side of the road.

Highway 22X was briefly shut down to allow STARS Air Ambulance to land at the scene.

The Calgary Police Service HAWCS helicopter was also seen flying around the scene.