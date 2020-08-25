Concerns raised about students leaving isolation for mandatory COVID-19 testing

Send this page to someone via email

There are concerns being raised about the Nova Scotia government’s plan to have all students from outside the Atlantic bubble receive three COVID-19 tests at a location outside of their selected location to isolate for 14 days.

Premier Stephen McNeil announced on Thursday that all three tests must be completed, even if the results are negative. Students will be required to break their 14-day quarantine and head to a nearby testing centre.

“It seems a little counterintuitive when you think of self-isolation versus having to leave to go get a test,” said Dalhousie student Bren Slater, who arrived in Halifax from Toronto on Friday and is completing his 14-day self-isolation.

“For my part it’s easier because I can just walk there and kind of stay away from people … but I wouldn’t feel as good about it if I had to take a cab.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Students coming to Nova Scotia from outside Atlantic bubble to receive mandatory coronavirus tests

Slater lives down the road from the testing centre at Saint Mary’s University. He received his first test over the weekend and is awaiting the results.

But that’s not the case for every single student arriving in Nova Scotia. Carley Maxwell, who arrived in Halifax on Aug. 15 and is completing her isolation period at the Lord Nelson Hotel, says she has yet to receive COVID-19 testing instructions.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“No one has told me anything about that,” said Maxwell. “It’s my understanding that I don’t have to do those tests because I arrived before the 20th.”

Maxwell feels three tests over 14 days is a bit excessive. She says a test upon arrival and one after 14 days would be a better way to keep students in isolation.

“If you’re truly isolating for 14 days, that negative or positive test at the beginning would technically be a negative at the end,” said Maxwell. “So I don’t really understand what that middle one is there for.”

1:48 N.S. host family, student ‘devastated’ by cancellation of international exchange program N.S. host family, student ‘devastated’ by cancellation of international exchange program

In a memo to students and staff, Dalhousie University said only students arriving after Aug. 20 are required to take three COVID-19 tests.

Story continues below advertisement

“The province has clarified that it is focusing on following up with students already self-isolating in residence only,” the memo reads. “Complete your 14-day self-isolation period as you originally planned.”

Students that arrive after Aug. 20 will be contacted by Nova Scotia Public Health with dates and locations for their three COVID-19 tests, according to the memo.

At Mount Saint Vincent University, the health services manager will be conducting the testing for students.

“She’s been provided the necessary equipment by NSHA. We have a comparatively small number of students who will require testing – approximately 50,” said MSVU spokesperson Gillian Batten in an email.

“The vast majority of the students who require testing will be either on campus or at a local hotel, and our health services manager will be going to them to complete the testing.”

Saint Mary’s University did not respond to a call for comment.

No one with the Department of Health was made available for an interview on Tuesday, but in a statement the province says students heading to testing centres aren’t allowed to make stops along the way.

Story continues below advertisement

Consistent with our testing strategy throughout the province, you are allowed to go directly to the testing site for your appointment time and directly back to the place where you are self-isolating,” the statement reads, in part.

“These testing sites are either on campus or nearby.”

But both Slater and Maxwell feel leaving your self-isolation location defeats the purpose.