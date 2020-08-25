Investigation underway after 2 homes under construction catch fire in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

Vaughan firefighters battled a blaze at two homes under construction in the city’s west end on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near Rotondo Crescent, in the area of Huntington and Nashville roads, shortly before 1 p.m.

Vaughan Fire told Global News they received numerous calls for homes on fire and when crews arrived at the scene, they worked to prevent the blaze from spreading to other structures.

The blaze has since been extinguished and firefighters said there was some minor damage to nearby homes — including broken glass and melting of some building materials — but damage was largely contained to the two houses.

Officials said there were no injuries. A construction worker was reportedly at the site at the time but was uninjured.

Fire crews and York Regional Police were at the scene Tuesday afternoon investigating what led to the blaze.

