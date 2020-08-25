OPP investigating fatal single-vehicle collision near Portland, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Leeds OPP is investigating a single-vehicle collision that left one dead northeast of Portland, Ont.

Police say a pickup truck rolled over on Highway 15 at County Road 5 Monday night around 6 p.m. Police say the collision damaged a hydro pole and affected electricity in the area.

Rideau Lakes Township firefighters along with Leeds Grenville paramedics responded to the collision, and extricated the driver from the truck.

The man, 40-year-old Thomas Long of Montague Township, was pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP reconstructionists are currently investigating the collision.

Hydro One crews attended the scene overnight to replace the damaged pole and restore electricity to the area.

