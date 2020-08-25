Menu

Sports

Toronto Maple Leafs deal Kapanen to Pittsburgh Penguins

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2020 12:40 pm
Toronto Maple Leafs eliminated from postseason
WATCH ABOVE: Toronto Sun sports journalist Lance Hornby recaps the Maple Leafs’ 3-0 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets and looks at who could be leaving the Leafs’ franchise.

TORONTO – The Maple Leafs have traded winger Kasperi Kapanen to the Pittsburgh Penguins in a multi-player deal that also lands Toronto a first-round draft pick.

Kapanen, defence prospect Jesper Lindgren and winger Pontus Aberg go to the Penguins for the 15th overall pick in this year’s draft, forwards Evan Rodrigues and Filip Hallander and defenceman David Warsofsky.

Read more: Blue Jackets knock out Maple Leafs with 3-2 series win

The trade also allows Toronto to clear some cap space. Kapanen has a cap hit of US$3.2 million for the next two years.

Toronto now has a first-round pick back in this year’s draft after trading its first-rounder (13th overall) to the Carolina Hurricanes last summer.

Read more: Rick Zamperin: Where do the Toronto Maple Leafs go from here?

The trade involves two teams eliminated in the qualifying round of the NHL’s post-season earlier this month.

Kapanen, 24, returns to the organization that drafted him in the first round (22nd overall) in 2014.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
