Toronto police release video of suspects involved in ongoing robbery, shooting investigation

Toronto police have released surveillance video of suspects involved in an ongoing robbery and shooting investigation spanning multiple months.

Police said officers responded to a call for a shooting in the area of Dawes Road and Halsey Avenue on July 26 at around 1:45 a.m.

Investigators allege that at least four armed suspects forced their way into an apartment and demanded money before they began to shoot at two people who were in the home.

The victims were shot multiple times and remain in hospital with life-altering injuries, investigators said.

Police said the suspects then fled the building on foot before getting into a white Dodge Ram pickup with black rims that was parked on Halsey Avenue. They were last seen driving southbound on Dawes Road.

On Tuesday, investigators released surveillance video which appears to show four suspects entering a residence, taking the elevator and then fleeing the scene moments later.

The first suspect is described as being male between five-foot-eight and six-feet tall, with a thin build and possibly has long hair that was tied back. At the time, he was wearing a grey hooded sweater with a blue hood and arms, blue jogging pants and dark shoes.

The second suspect is described as being female between five-foot-eight and six-feet tall with a heavy build. At the time she was wearing a grey hooded sweater with a jump man logo, blue tights and dark shoes.

The third suspect is described as being male between five-foot-eight and six-feet tall with a heavy build. He was wearing a grey sweater with a blue design on the front, dark blue pants and dark shoes at the time of the incident.

The fourth suspect is described as being male between five-foot-eight and six-feet tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black Adidas hoodie, dark pants and dark shoes.

Upon further investigation, police said it was discovered that one of the victims of the robbery was previously targeted in another shooting on May 23.

Police said officers were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Overlea Boulevard just after 5:30 p.m. for a shooting.

Investigators said at least two armed suspects opened fire on two victims, who were then struck multiple times.

The suspects fled the area on foot.

The two victims were transported to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may recognize the suspects or have any information on the two incidents is asked to call police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers Anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.