TVDSB holding meeting to decide whether to dip into reserve funds to cover coronavirus costs

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) is set to make a major decision Tuesday night.

London’s public school board will decide whether or not to dip into reserve funds in order to help cover unexpected costs related to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

TVDSB trustees will vote on a request to use $9.4 million to help keep “students and staff safe and healthy during the pandemic,” according to a letter the school board wrote to Education Minister Stephen Lecce.

That amounts to nearly half of the board’s reserve funds.

“Acceptable investments include smaller class sizes and leasing of additional space,” the TVDSB stated.

Earlier this month, Lecce announced that school boards will be allowed to access $500 million of their own reserve funds to achieve physical distancing in classrooms.

He also said the government will spend an additional $50 million to update school ventilation systems, and another $18 million to hire principals and support staff to administer online learning.

“They’re literally sitting there, they’re cash on hand, they can be utilized,” Lecce said.

But not all school boards are pleased with the idea.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) says using reserve funds to lower class sizes to address COVID-19 concerns is a financial risk.

The chairwoman of the Toronto Catholic District School Board adds that it’s not “new money,” but is instead funding built up by boards over years to pay for needs like technology updates.

Meanwhile, other school boards such as the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board in Peterborough and area have already approved the use of reserve funds to support back-to-school planning efforts.

The TVDSB’s meeting Tuesday night will also provide parents with more information about the staggered approach to bringing students back to school during the first two weeks.

TVDSB and London Catholic District School Board (LCDSB) students are starting school on Sept. 8.

— With files from Global News

