Port of Montreal checkers vote in favour of renewed collective agreement

Send this page to someone via email

Checkers at the Port of Montreal voted Monday in favour of an agreement in principle reached with their employer last Friday following a 12-day strike.

The Maritime Employers Association said over 87 per cent of port checkers voted in favour of a renewed collective agreement.

We are pleased to announce that following the vote held today during an assembly, over 87% of the Port of Montreal Checkers voted in favor of the agreement in principle reached last Friday. — Association des employeurs maritimes (@AEMaritimes) August 24, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Roughly 150 checkers are responsible for logging cargo that is loaded and unloaded at the port.

Longshore workers also took part in the 12-day strike but a deal reached on Friday allowed port activities to resume on Sunday.

The deal lays out a seven-month period where talks will continue without a threat of work stoppage.

2:02 Employers, striking dockworkers reach truce, Montreal port to reopen Employers, striking dockworkers reach truce, Montreal port to reopen

Both sides say they have agreed not to speak to the media about the progress toward a collective agreement.

The 1,125 workers, who have been without a collective agreement since September 2018, say the strike revolved largely around wages and scheduling.

Story continues below advertisement

If an agreement is not reached by March 20 of 2021, workers will be allowed to strike.

1:57 Longshoremen on strike at the Port of Montreal Longshoremen on strike at the Port of Montreal

Around 11, 500 containers were held up at the port during the latest strike action.

Authorities estimate it could take up to four weeks to clear the backlog.

— With files from The Canadian Press