Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Port of Montreal checkers vote in favour of renewed collective agreement

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
In this file photo, containers are stacked at the Port of Montreal. Checkers working at the Port of Montreal have voted in favour of a renewed collective agreement. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
In this file photo, containers are stacked at the Port of Montreal. Checkers working at the Port of Montreal have voted in favour of a renewed collective agreement. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Checkers at the Port of Montreal voted Monday in favour of an agreement in principle reached with their employer last Friday following a 12-day strike.

The Maritime Employers Association said over 87 per cent of port checkers voted in favour of a renewed collective agreement.

Story continues below advertisement

Roughly 150 checkers are responsible for logging cargo that is loaded and unloaded at the port.

Read more: Employers, striking dockworkers reach truce, Montreal port to reopen

Longshore workers also took part in the 12-day strike but a deal reached on Friday allowed port activities to resume on Sunday.

The deal lays out a seven-month period where talks will continue without a threat of work stoppage.

Employers, striking dockworkers reach truce, Montreal port to reopen
Employers, striking dockworkers reach truce, Montreal port to reopen

Both sides say they have agreed not to speak to the media about the progress toward a collective agreement.

The 1,125 workers, who have been without a collective agreement since September 2018, say the strike revolved largely around wages and scheduling.

Story continues below advertisement

If an agreement is not reached by March 20 of 2021, workers will be allowed to strike.

Longshoremen on strike at the Port of Montreal
Longshoremen on strike at the Port of Montreal

Around 11, 500 containers were held up at the port during the latest strike action.

Authorities estimate it could take up to four weeks to clear the backlog.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MontrealPort of MontrealMaritime Employers AssociationMontreal PortPort of Montreal strikelongshore workersMontreal port checkers
Flyers
More weekly flyers