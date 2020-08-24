Menu

Crime

1 charged with animal cruelty after 27 dogs seized from camping trailer in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Police in Lindsay seized 27 dogs from a camping trailer and charged one person.
Police in Lindsay seized 27 dogs from a camping trailer and charged one person.

One person has been charged with animal cruelty after 27 dogs were seized from a camping trailer in the City of Kawartha Lakes earlier this month.

On Monday, the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service provided details on an investigation launched on Aug. 14 with animal welfare inspectors.

Police say they investigated a property on Kent Street West in Lindsay where they located a camping trailer with 18 adult dogs and nine puppies.

Read more: Ontario government passes bill to protect farmers from animal rights activists

“Due to the conditions that the dogs were found in, they were all seized and turned over to the Humane Society for examination and care,” police stated Monday.

As a result of the investigation, one person was arrested on Friday.

Janie Brooke Rumm, 61, of no fixed address, was charged with cruelty to animals and causing damage to an animal by failing to provide suitable/adequate food, water, care or shelter.

Rumm was held in custody and made a court appearance on Friday for a bail hearing, police said Monday.

Organizations call on federal government to change regulations governing importation, breeding of dogs
