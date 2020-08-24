Menu

Health

172 countries working with WHO on shared coronavirus vaccine plan

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 24, 2020 9:28 am
FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. The COVAX initiative, spearheaded by the WHO, is aiming to fight vaccine nationalism and make sure all countries can get the shot.
FILE - In this Monday, July 27, 2020 file photo, a nurse prepares a shot as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. The COVAX initiative, spearheaded by the WHO, is aiming to fight vaccine nationalism and make sure all countries can get the shot. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

Some 172 countries are engaging with the COVAX facility designed to ensure equitable access to coronavirus vaccines, the World Health Organization said on Monday, but more funding is needed and countries need now to make binding commitments.

Countries wishing to be part of the global COVAX plan have until Aug. 31 to submit expressions of interest, WHO officials said, with confirmation of intention to join due by Sept. 18, and initial payments due by Oct. 9.

Read more: ‘Vaccine nationalism’ will make the coronavirus pandemic worse, WHO says

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the facility was critical to ending the COVID-19 pandemic, and would not only pool risk for countries developing and buying vaccines, but also ensure prices are kept “as low as possible.”

“Vaccine nationalism only helps the virus,” he told a media briefing. “The success of the COVAX facility hinges not only on countries signing up to it, but also filling key funding gaps.”

Is herd immunity possible before a vaccine is made?
Is herd immunity possible before a vaccine is made?

COVAX is co-led by the GAVI vaccines alliance, the WHO and the CEPI Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and is designed to guarantee equitable access globally to COVID-19 vaccines once they are developed and authorized for use.

It currently covers 9 candidate COVID-19 vaccines and its aim is to secure supplies of and deliver 2 billion doses across countries that sign up by the end of 2021.

Read more: Potential COVID-19 vaccine still not in Canada, three months after approval for trials

“Initially, when there will be limited supply (of COVID-19 vaccines), it’s important to provide the vaccine to those at highest risk around the globe,” Tedros said.

He said this included health workers on the front lines of the pandemic, who were “critical to saving lives and stabilizing the overall health system.”

