Woman suffers serious injuries after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a female pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to Winston Churchill Boulevard and The Collegeway at around 9:45 p.m.

Police said the woman was crossing outside of the intersection when she was hit by a car.

The woman was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene, police said.

The area was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

COLLISION:

– The Collegeway/Winston Churchill Blvd

– Female pedestrian struck by a vehicle

– Pedestrian transported to trauma centre in life-threatening condition

– Vehicle remained on scene

– Use alternate routes around intersection

– Call received at 9:45pm

– PR20-0270341 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 24, 2020

UPDATE:

– Female victim remains in life threatening condition

– Roadway has been reopened

– Thank you for your patience. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 24, 2020

.@PeelPolice have closed Winston Churchill Blvd south of The Collegeway for ongoing serious collision investigation. Female in her 30s initially unconcious, transported to hospital w/ life threatening injuries #Mississauga pic.twitter.com/AZpMkIwzjW — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) August 24, 2020

