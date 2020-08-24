Woman suffers serious injuries after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police say a female pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Sunday night.
Emergency crews were called to Winston Churchill Boulevard and The Collegeway at around 9:45 p.m.
Police said the woman was crossing outside of the intersection when she was hit by a car.
The woman was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics with life-threatening injuries.
The driver remained on scene, police said.
The area was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.
