Canada

Woman suffers serious injuries after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 7:30 am
A photo of police on scene.
A photo of police on scene. Andrew Collins / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a female pedestrian is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a vehicle in Mississauga on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to Winston Churchill Boulevard and The Collegeway at around 9:45 p.m.

Police said the woman was crossing outside of the intersection when she was hit by a car.

The woman was taken to a trauma centre by paramedics with life-threatening injuries.

The driver remained on scene, police said.

The area was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Mississaugapeel regional policePedestrian StruckWinston Churchill BoulevardMississauga collisionwoman hit by car MississaugaThe Collegeway
