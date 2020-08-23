3 stabbed at Brampton home, suspect in custody: police

Peel Regional Police say a person is in custody after three people were stabbed in a Brampton home.
According to an update posted on Twitter, police said emergency crews were called to the home in the Tait Boulevard and Steeles Avenue West area, west of McLaughlin Road South, before 2:40 p.m. on Sunday.
Police reported three people were found to have been stabbed inside the house.
Read more: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma
It’s unclear how severely the people were injured.
Trending Stories
A suspect was taken into custody, police added.
More to come.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments