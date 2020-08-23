3 stabbed at Brampton home, suspect in custody: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a person is in custody after three people were stabbed in a Brampton home.

According to an update posted on Twitter, police said emergency crews were called to the home in the Tait Boulevard and Steeles Avenue West area, west of McLaughlin Road South, before 2:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Police reported three people were found to have been stabbed inside the house.

It’s unclear how severely the people were injured.

A suspect was taken into custody, police added.

More to come.

