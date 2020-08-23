Menu

Crime

3 stabbed at Brampton home, suspect in custody: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a person is in custody after three people were stabbed in a Brampton home.

According to an update posted on Twitter, police said emergency crews were called to the home in the Tait Boulevard and Steeles Avenue West area, west of McLaughlin Road South, before 2:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Police reported three people were found to have been stabbed inside the house.

Read more: An in-depth look at how Toronto’s paramedics work to save victims of gun violence, trauma

It’s unclear how severely the people were injured.

Trending Stories

A suspect was taken into custody, police added.

More to come.

