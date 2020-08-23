LIVE BLOG: Conservative Party set to name new leader

Send this page to someone via email

Eight months after Andrew Scheer said he would step down, the Conservative Party of Canada is set to name a new leader.

Results will be announced this evening at leadership event unlike any other due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Toronto lawyer Leslyn Lewis, former Nova Scotia MP Peter MacKay, and current Ontario MPs Erin O’Toole and Derek Sloan are vying for the party’s top job.

The party says it received a record 174,849 ballot submissions via mail.

Global News will have special coverage starting at 6 p.m. ET. Watch live and follow along with the developments below.

