Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peel Regional Police say a 19-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after a shooting in Brampton Saturday evening.

Police say the shooting occurred outside an auto body shop near Glidden Road and Hale Road around 6:30 p.m.

Peel paramedics say the man was taken to a trauma centre.

Police say a suspect fled the area, but no further information was released.

SHOOTING:

– Area of Glidden Rd/Hale Rd in #Brampton

– Adult male has been shot

– Suspect fled the area

– Victim being transported to trauma centre in serious condition

– Call received at 6:32 p.m.

– PR20-0269096 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 22, 2020

Story continues below advertisement