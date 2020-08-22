Menu

Canada

Fire breaks out at home in Markham, no injuries reported

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 22, 2020 12:01 pm
A photo of firefighters on scene after a fire broke out at a home on Forest Park Crescent in Markham.
A photo of firefighters on scene after a fire broke out at a home on Forest Park Crescent in Markham. Dave Kotyk / Global News

York Regional Police say a fire broke out at the back of a home in Markham on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to Forest Park Cresent, near Henderson Avenue and John Street, at around 8:30 a.m. Saturday for reports of a house fire.

Police said the fire spread to a neighbouring home causing significant damage as the roof may have collapsed.

Firefighters have the fire under control and are on scene putting out hot spots, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireHouse FireYork Regional PoliceMarkhamJohn StreetMarkham fireMarkham house fireForest Park CrescentHenderson Avenue
