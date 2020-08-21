Highway 6 bypass in Caledonia, Ont., has reopened: Ontario Provincial Police

Residents who live in and around the community of Caledonia, Ont., have received an update from Ontario Provincial Police.
OPP have confirmed the Highway 6 bypass that was closed due to a blockade by Indigenous demonstrators has re-opened.
Const. Rod LeClair says Ministry of Transportation officials have inspected and assessed the road and all necessary repairs have been made.
The demonstrators began clearing away debris and other items that were used to block Highway 6 on Thursday.
LeClair says police are continuing to engage in “significant, collaborative, and respectful dialogue” with the self-described ‘land defenders’ who have taken over the McKenzie Meadows housing development.
OPP say they will continue to monitor the area to ensure public safety.
Argyle Street South, between Highway 6 and Braemar Avenue, remains closed.
