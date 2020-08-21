Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Highway 6 bypass in Caledonia, Ont., has reopened: Ontario Provincial Police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted August 21, 2020 5:54 pm
File photo of an OPP cruiser.
File photo of an OPP cruiser. Don Mitchell/Global News

Residents who live in and around the community of Caledonia, Ont., have received an update from Ontario Provincial Police.

OPP have confirmed the Highway 6 bypass that was closed due to a blockade by Indigenous demonstrators has re-opened.

Const. Rod LeClair says Ministry of Transportation officials have inspected and assessed the road and all necessary repairs have been made.

Read more: Demonstrators removing road blockade on Highway 6 in Caledonia

The demonstrators began clearing away debris and other items that were used to block Highway 6 on Thursday.

LeClair says police are continuing to engage in “significant, collaborative, and respectful dialogue” with the self-described ‘land defenders’ who have taken over the McKenzie Meadows housing development.

Story continues below advertisement

OPP say they will continue to monitor the area to ensure public safety.

Trending Stories

Argyle Street South, between Highway 6 and Braemar Avenue, remains closed.

Hamilton, Caledonia rail blockades snarl morning commute for people in GTA
Hamilton, Caledonia rail blockades snarl morning commute for people in GTA
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceMinistry of TransportationHighway 6MTOCaledoniaCaledonia protestindigenous demonstratorsmckenzie meadows
Flyers
More weekly flyers