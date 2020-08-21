Lockdown lifted at Warkworth Institution after contraband found within prison

A nearly week-long lockdown at Warkworth Institution was lifted on Friday, according to Correctional Service Canada.
On Aug. 15, officials at the medium-sized prison 60 kilometres south of Peterborough ordered a lockdown after opened “contraband packaging” was located within the property.
It’s believed the package was delivered by a drone.
On Friday, officials said following an “exceptional search” of the facility, investigators found and seized a number of unauthorized items including small quantities of drugs, tattoo paraphernalia, handmade weapons and drug paraphernalia.
There’s no word yet if any charges will be laid.
Visitation to the prison and all normal operations have resumed, CSC said.
