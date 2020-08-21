Menu

Canada

Search underway after possible drowning on Lake Diefenbaker in Saskatchewan

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted August 21, 2020 4:32 pm
Saskatchewan government studying Lake Diefenbaker canal expansion
The search continues for a missing swimmer on Lake Diefenbaker near Danielson Provincial Park. Dayne Winter / Global News

Search and rescue teams in Saskatchewan have been scouring the shore and waters of Lake Diefenbaker following a possible drowning.

On Thursday, Outlook RCMP received a complaint at 6:40 p.m. regarding a possible drowning.

Read more: Body of missing 23-year-old recovered from Bittern Lake, Sask.

According to police, a man and woman were swimming in the lake when the man disappeared.

The woman made it to shore but could not find the 35-year-old man in the lake or onshore.

As of Friday, he remains missing. He was last seen in the area of Danielson Provincial Park.

Read more: 4 kids have died from drowning in Saskatchewan over past 6 weeks: Lifesaving Society

Outlook RCMP, the Outlook Fire Department, the Ministry of Environment and the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association have mobilized for the search.

Members of the public are also searching the lake and shoreline by boat, ground and air.

Health Matters: Lifesaving tips to prevent drowning
Health Matters: Lifesaving tips to prevent drowning
