Crime

Lindsay man accused of cheque fraud: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 21, 2020 2:25 pm
A Lindsay man faces fraud and theft charges involving cheques.
A Lindsay man faces fraud and other charges after a citizen alerted police about man requesting financial help on Thursday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, a citizen was approached by an unknown man who asked the citizen to cash a cheque on his behalf.

Police located the suspect and discovered he was in possession of property obtained by crime.

Read more: Peterborough OPP investigating 2 frauds totalling $78,000

“As the investigation unfolded, numerous stolen documents were located,” police said.

Trending Stories

Troy Sprague, 32, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with:

  • Fraud under $5,000
  • Uttering a forged document
  • Eight counts of possession of property obtained by crime
  • Two counts of breach of probation

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 29, police said Friday.

Sprague faced similar charges following an incident in February 2019.

Keeping loved ones safe from financial fraud
Keeping loved ones safe from financial fraud
