Lindsay man accused of cheque fraud: police

A Lindsay man faces fraud and other charges after a citizen alerted police about man requesting financial help on Thursday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, a citizen was approached by an unknown man who asked the citizen to cash a cheque on his behalf.

Police located the suspect and discovered he was in possession of property obtained by crime.

“As the investigation unfolded, numerous stolen documents were located,” police said.

Troy Sprague, 32, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with:

Fraud under $5,000

Uttering a forged document

Eight counts of possession of property obtained by crime

Two counts of breach of probation

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Oct. 29, police said Friday.

Sprague faced similar charges following an incident in February 2019.

3:37 Keeping loved ones safe from financial fraud Keeping loved ones safe from financial fraud