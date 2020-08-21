Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Environment Canada ends tornado warning for parts of eastern Saskatchewan

By Mickey Djuric Global News
A tornado warning for parts of eastern Canada has been cancelled. However, severe thunderstorm warnings remain in effect.
A tornado warning for parts of eastern Canada has been cancelled. However, severe thunderstorm warnings remain in effect. Skytracker App

Environment Canada has downgraded its tornado warning alert in parts of eastern Saskatchewan to a severe thunderstorm alert.

The alert was issued at 10:45 a.m. and included the areas of:

  • The rural municipality of Langenburg including Langenburg, Yarbo, and Marchwell
  • The rural municipality of Spy Hill including Spy Hill, Gerald and Tantallon.

Although the tornado warning has been cancelled, severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect in the mentioned areas.

Read more: Extremely rare ‘firenado’ spins up over wildfire in California

Environment Canada says a cluster of severe storms stretching from Foxwarren west to Cowessess.

The agency says “intense lightning” is likely, and the storm could still produce tornadoes.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Severe thunderstorm warnings are also in effect throughout eastern Saskatchewan.

 

Tornado touches down in western Manitoba
Tornado touches down in western Manitoba
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SaskatchewanEnvironment CanadaTornadoTornadoesTornado WarningLangenburgSpy HillGeraldYarbomarchwelltornado eastern sask
Flyers
More weekly flyers