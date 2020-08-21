Environment Canada ends tornado warning for parts of eastern Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has downgraded its tornado warning alert in parts of eastern Saskatchewan to a severe thunderstorm alert.

The alert was issued at 10:45 a.m. and included the areas of:

The rural municipality of Langenburg including Langenburg, Yarbo, and Marchwell

The rural municipality of Spy Hill including Spy Hill, Gerald and Tantallon.

Although the tornado warning has been cancelled, severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect in the mentioned areas.

Environment Canada says a cluster of severe storms stretching from Foxwarren west to Cowessess.

The agency says “intense lightning” is likely, and the storm could still produce tornadoes.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are also in effect throughout eastern Saskatchewan.

