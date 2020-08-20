Saskatoon YWCA program encouraging women to pursue careers in trades

Send this page to someone via email

Women only make up two to four per cent of tradespeople in Saskatchewan and Canada.

But the YWCA Trades Journey Program began in 2014, aiming to fill the gap. One-hundred-thirty-one women have completed the free 16-week program and now work in different trades throughout the province.

YWCA Trades Journey Program assistant manager Natasha Martynes said women sometimes face barriers pursuing a career in trades.

“We are able to provide a safe space for learning and making mistakes,” Martynes said. “They start feeling comfortable with tools and gaining self-esteem.

“If you have not even swung a hammer before, it doesn’t matter. We look for women that have that spark in them and they really want to do it,” Martynes said.

“We just want to be able to kindle a fire.”

Renee Thunderchild was a stay-at-home mom taking care of two young children less than a year ago.

“I wanted a change. I had an office job for about six years. It was great, but I found myself a little bored and I do like to work with my hands,” Thunderchild said.

Thunderchild graduated from the program last November and got hired on by Epic Alliance, Inc., as a carpenter.

The female-owned real estate investment company aims to hire an 80 per-cent female apprenticeship.

Co-owner Alisa Thompson hires many of the graduates of the YWCA program. “I love the whole concept of women realizing there’s other things they can do for careers,” she said.

“A lot of them would never look at being an electrician, being a carpenter or being a plumber.”

Months into working for Epic Alliance, Thunderchild is still passionate about carpentry and continues to learn from her female mentors.

“The women here are actually brilliant. They’re very precise and very into the details and at the same time, they’re very patient,” Thunderchild said about her co-workers.

Information sessions will be held in the coming weeks before new students are accepted. More information can be found on the YWCA website.

