Quebec Premier François Legault makes changes to provincial cabinet

Quebec Premier François Legault shuffled his cabinet around on Thursday, with changes made to the responsibilities of some key ministers.

Among those affected is the minister of justice, secularism and parliamentary reform and minister responsible for French language, Simon Jolin-Barrette. He will be handed over responsibility for the Montérégie region, replacing the minister of health and social services, Christian Dubé.

Jolin-Barette will also take over Minister of Democratic Institutions and Electoral Reform and Minister Responsible for Canadian Relations and the Canadian Francophonie Sonia Lebel’s position as minister responsible for access to information and the protection of personal information.

Caroline Proulx, the current minister of tourism, will also become minister in charge of the Lanaudière region in place of the minister of economy and innovation, Pierre Fitzgibbon.

“As we are busy reviving the Quebec economy and facing the second wave of the pandemic, I hope that the members of the Council of Ministers, who are on the front lines of this recovery and the fight against the spread of COVID-19, can devote themselves fully to these colossal challenges,” said Legault in a statement.

Minister of Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change Benoit Charette was assigned the Laval region, a position that was previously held by the Minister of Finance Eric Girard.

