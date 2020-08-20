Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Attempted murder charge laid after officer’s throat slashed at Stony Mountain Institution

By Shane Gibson Global News
Charges have been laid after a correctional officer had his throat slashed by an inmate at Stony Mountain Institution in April.
Charges have been laid after a correctional officer had his throat slashed by an inmate at Stony Mountain Institution in April. Global News

Charges have been laid in connection with a vicious attack that saw a correctional officer’s throat slashed at Manitoba’s Stony Mountain Institution earlier this year.

Manitoba RCMP’s Major Crime Unit began investigating after they say an inmate assaulted the officer with a weapon at the federal multi-security prison around 6:35 p.m. April 15.

Read more: Officer’s throat slashed at Stony Mountain Institution: correctional officers union

The morning after the attack, James Bloomfield of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers said the officer had been asking the accused to return to his cell when the inmate suddenly jumped at him, allegedly slashing him across the neck with a homemade knife.

“It was a simple, blind attack directed toward the officer and intended to kill,” Bloomfield told 680 CJOB at the time.

Story continues below advertisement

The injured officer was attended to by medical staff at the prison before being airlifted by STARS air ambulance to hospital in Winnipeg where he was treated and released, Bloomfield said.

Trending Stories

After a months-long investigation, RCMP said Thursday an arrest had been made Wednesday.

Read more: Inmate at Stony Mountain Institution dies

Mahad Mahammed Diblawe, 27, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Diblawe was remanded into custody and made his first court appearance in Winnipeg Thursday, RCMP said.

Story continues below advertisement
People living near Stony Mountain Institution question protocol after 2 inmates escape
People living near Stony Mountain Institution question protocol after 2 inmates escape
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crimeManitoba RCMPStonewallStony Mountain InstitutionStony MountainCorrectional Officer attackedMahad Mahammed Diblawe
Flyers
More weekly flyers