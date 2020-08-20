Attempted murder charge laid after officer’s throat slashed at Stony Mountain Institution

Send this page to someone via email

Charges have been laid in connection with a vicious attack that saw a correctional officer’s throat slashed at Manitoba’s Stony Mountain Institution earlier this year.

Manitoba RCMP’s Major Crime Unit began investigating after they say an inmate assaulted the officer with a weapon at the federal multi-security prison around 6:35 p.m. April 15.

The morning after the attack, James Bloomfield of the Union of Canadian Correctional Officers said the officer had been asking the accused to return to his cell when the inmate suddenly jumped at him, allegedly slashing him across the neck with a homemade knife.

“It was a simple, blind attack directed toward the officer and intended to kill,” Bloomfield told 680 CJOB at the time.

#rcmpmb have charged 27yo Mahad Mohammed Diblawe with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault & Assault w/ Weapon in regards to April 15 assault on a Correctional Officer. Diblawe was remanded into custody for a court appearance scheduled yesterday in Winnipeg. investigation ongoing — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 20, 2020

The injured officer was attended to by medical staff at the prison before being airlifted by STARS air ambulance to hospital in Winnipeg where he was treated and released, Bloomfield said.

After a months-long investigation, RCMP said Thursday an arrest had been made Wednesday.

Mahad Mahammed Diblawe, 27, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Diblawe was remanded into custody and made his first court appearance in Winnipeg Thursday, RCMP said.

