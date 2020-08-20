Christie Mountain wildfire: B.C.’s largest blaze now estimated at 2,000 hectares

Send this page to someone via email

The Christie Mountain wildfire in B.C.’s South Okanagan region has grown to 2,000 hectares and become the largest fire currently burning in the province.

The next closest fire, size-wise, is the one in Doctor Creek near Canal Flats in the Kootenays, the BC Wildfire Service said Thursday. The latest information on the service’s website lists its size at 400 hectares.

When the Christie Mountain wildfire was first spotted on Tuesday afternoon near Okanagan Falls, officials estimated it to be around four hectares. But by midnight, it had exploded to 1,000.

The blaze is burning along difficult, rocky and sloped ground, with limited access for firefighters, BC Wildfire said.

Winds could also pose a challenge in the afternoon, with speeds expected of 20-40 kilometres per hour and gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour out of the south.

Eighty-four firefighters were on scene, along with 10 helicopters. Another 20 crew members were en route and set to arrive in the afternoon, BC Wildfire said.

