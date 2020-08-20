Lindsay Recreation Complex expanding swim times

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kawartha Lakes is expanding swim times at the Lindsay Recreation Complex.

The municipality announced the additional times will be effective this Saturday.

Fun swims will take place on Saturdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Pre-registration will be required for these swim times. Public swimming is free of charge until Aug. 31.

To register for the swim times, visit the online registration portal.

In addition to physical-distancing guidelines, the number of swimmers will be limited and participants will be required to adhere to specific COVID-19 pool rules, the municipality stated.

For additional information regarding public swimming, visit the municipality’s website, call 705-324-9411 ext. 1560 or email.