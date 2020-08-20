Menu

Health

Lindsay Recreation Complex expanding swim times

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 20, 2020 1:26 pm
Prince Albert opens swimming pool to the public on Tuesday after a possible parasite exposure.
The Lindsay Recreation Complex is expanding swim times. File / Getty Images

The City of Kawartha Lakes is expanding swim times at the Lindsay Recreation Complex.

The municipality announced the additional times will be effective this Saturday.

Fun swims will take place on Saturdays and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Read more: Are beaches and pools safe? How to swim during the pandemic

Pre-registration will be required for these swim times. Public swimming is free of charge until Aug. 31.

To register for the swim times, visit the online registration portal.

In addition to physical-distancing guidelines, the number of swimmers will be limited and participants will be required to adhere to specific COVID-19 pool rules, the municipality stated.

For additional information regarding public swimming, visit the municipality’s website, call 705-324-9411 ext. 1560 or email.

How to supervise your kids’ swims while working from home
