Charges laid against Vancouver daycare operator in death of Baby Mac

Charges have been laid against the operator of a B.C. daycare in the death of a 16-month-old boy in 2017, police said Thursday.

Macallan Saini, also known as Baby Mac, was attending an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver when he was found unresponsive in a playpen.

Susy Yasmine Saad, 41, has been charged with two counts of failing to provide necessaries of life and one count of fraud over $5,000, police said.

She appeared in court on Wednesday and was released. Her next appearance will be in September.

“The details of this file are just gut-wrenching,” Const. Tania Visintin, with the Vancouver Police Department, said in a release.

“As nothing can take away the pain of losing a child, we hope the family can find some closure knowing that charges have been laid.”

In 2018, the baby’s parents filed a lawsuit against Saad alleging negligence in their son’s death.

In B.C. Supreme Court documents, mom Shelley Sheppard claimed she arrived at the Olive Branch Daycare on Jan. 18, 2017, to pick up her son and saw a fire truck in front of the house.

She claimed the daycare was overcrowded with children, and alleged Saad had hidden one child behind a couch while other children were strapped to chairs. Sheppard claimed she then followed a firefighter upstairs, and that’s when she saw her son lying on the floor.

The lawsuit alleged Baby Mac had been left unattended and had choked on an electrical cord.

None of the allegations in the civil claim have been proven in court.

More to come.