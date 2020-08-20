Dump truck strikes Queensway overpass: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Traffic in the eastbound lanes of the Queensway has been disrupted after a dump truck struck an overpass, according to OPP.

The truck’s bed seems to have lifted and struck the overpass at the Palladium Drive exit.

Police say the driver escaped with minor injuries.

The right lane of the eastbound lanes is blocked, along with a portion of the Palladium Drive off-ramp according to police.

Expect traffic delays.

Police say it’s currently unclear how the truck struck the overpass, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement