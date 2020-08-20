Menu

Canada

Dump truck strikes Queensway overpass: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 20, 2020 12:20 pm
A dump truck has struck an overpass on Highway 417 at the Palladium exit. OPP say to expect delays.
A dump truck has struck an overpass on Highway 417 at the Palladium exit. OPP say to expect delays. MTO

Traffic in the eastbound lanes of the Queensway has been disrupted after a dump truck struck an overpass, according to OPP.

The truck’s bed seems to have lifted and struck the overpass at the Palladium Drive exit.

Read more: Dump truck hits overpass, closing lanes on Hwy. 403 near Burlington for hours

Police say the driver escaped with minor injuries.

The right lane of the eastbound lanes is blocked, along with a portion of the Palladium Drive off-ramp according to police.

Expect traffic delays.

Police say it’s currently unclear how the truck struck the overpass, and that the investigation is ongoing.

