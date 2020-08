Body of an Alberta man who tried to save family dog is found in B.C.’s Kootenay River

Send this page to someone via email

The body of an Edmonton man who was swept down the Kootenay River in southeastern B.C. last month has been recovered.

RCMP say officers were called Tuesday to reports that a body was spotted in a shallow portion of the river north of Kimberley.

Police said Wednesday the body was taken from the river and the BC Coroners Service is investigating.

The 43-year-old man was with his family not far from where his body was found on July 30 when he entered the water to rescue his dog.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said when the man tried to reach his dog he lost his footing, fell and failed to surface.

The family dog survived and managed to swim back to shore.

2:14 Emergency officials concerned after Alberta sees at least 12 suspected drownings in 3 weeks Emergency officials concerned after Alberta sees at least 12 suspected drownings in 3 weeks