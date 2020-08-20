Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Body of an Alberta man who tried to save family dog is found in B.C.’s Kootenay River

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2020 11:46 am
The body of an Edmonton man who was swept down the Kootenay River in southeastern B.C. last month has been recovered.
The body of an Edmonton man who was swept down the Kootenay River in southeastern B.C. last month has been recovered. Village of Canal Flats

The body of an Edmonton man who was swept down the Kootenay River in southeastern B.C. last month has been recovered.

RCMP say officers were called Tuesday to reports that a body was spotted in a shallow portion of the river north of Kimberley.

Read more: Search suspended for Edmonton man swept away in B.C.’s Kootenay River

Police said Wednesday the body was taken from the river and the BC Coroners Service is investigating.

The 43-year-old man was with his family not far from where his body was found on July 30 when he entered the water to rescue his dog.

Read more: Amid rash of B.C. drownings, the biggest risk in the water may be overconfidence: report

Story continues below advertisement

Police said when the man tried to reach his dog he lost his footing, fell and failed to surface.

The family dog survived and managed to swim back to shore.

Emergency officials concerned after Alberta sees at least 12 suspected drownings in 3 weeks
Emergency officials concerned after Alberta sees at least 12 suspected drownings in 3 weeks
Related News
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Kimberleydrowning deathBC DrowningAlberta man drownsEdmonton man drownsKootenay RiverBC drowning deathEdmonton man drowns BCKootenay River drowning
Flyers
More weekly flyers