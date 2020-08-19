COVID-19 patients could be impacted by Christie Mountain evacuation order, says Interior Health

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health says it’s working with local officials to support people affected by the Christie Mountain wildfire.

Estimated at 1,400 hectares as of Wednesday afternoon, the fire has not only produced massive clouds of unhealthy smoke, but has also resulted in an evacuation order and an alert.

And with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, finding a place to stay during an evacuation order could be onerous for some.

“We are proactively identifying any patients and clients who could be impacted by the evacuation order to provide the necessary health care support they may need,” Interior Health said in a press release.

“This includes supporting anyone who may be in isolation due to COVID-19. We are making separate arrangements to ensure the public is not exposed to any confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19.”

Interior Health says it is working with the City of Penticton, the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and BC Wildfire.

“Everyone who needs to stay isolated will be contacted to develop a safe isolation plan,” said Interior Health.

“Precautions are in place to support COVID-positive patients and ensure appropriate accommodations are arranged.”

The health agency also said it is making plans in case an Interior Health facility requires evacuation.

“This could impact some services and IH will ensure all patients, families and staff are safely relocated if the evacuation area increases,” said IH.

Meanwhile, the evacuation centre is located at 199 Ellis St. in Penticton. Interior Health says the centre has COVID-19 screening measures in place, including screening upon entry and masking for everyone.

