New superintendent announced for Kelowna RCMP detachment

Send this page to someone via email

A new commander for the RCMP detachment in Kelowna was announced on Wednesday.

Insp. Kara Triance will be taking over as the Officer in Charge, following news in June that Supt. Brent Mundle was transferring to another position with the RCMP.

A 27-year veteran with the force, Mundle had headed up the Kelowna detachment for more than three years.

Read more: Officer in charge of Kelowna RCMP transferring to another post

His replacement, Triance, has been with the RCMP since 2000. Her first posting was in Richmond, followed by stops in Bella Bella, the North Okanagan, Victoria and Squamish.

At Squamish, she was also the Officer in Charge.

“Insp. Triance has policed Indigenous communities, large and small municipalities, rural and isolated communities, as well as international waters, making the diversity of her experience the perfect fit for the Kelowna Regional Detachment,” said Supt. Brad Haugli, commander for the South East District.

Story continues below advertisement

“Her years of service covers all areas of the province and all aspects of policing — municipal, provincial and federal, which are great assets to our Senior Management Team and we look forward to having her join us.”

1:27 Kelowna RCMP officer subject of an internal review after video surfaces Kelowna RCMP officer subject of an internal review after video surfaces

Notably, Triance is quite familiar with the Central Okanagan, having been born and raised in Kelowna.

Triance is also the chair for the B.C. Association of Chiefs of Police’s diversity and inclusion committee and serves on the executive board for the B.C. Women in Law Enforcement Association.

“We are very pleased with the selection of Insp. Kara Triance to lead the Kelowna RCMP detachment,” said Mayor Colin Basran.

“We believe Insp. Triance is the right person to see us through the social change we’re experiencing in our community, with modernized approaches to reduce crime.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:55 Okanagan woman files second lawsuit against Kelowna RCMP officer Okanagan woman files second lawsuit against Kelowna RCMP officer

Meanwhile, Triance called it an honour to be named as Kelowna’s detachment leader.

“I have great expectations for accountability and excellence in delivering policing services,” said Triance.

“I look forward to engaging the community and police officers as we set our priorities for the coming year and beyond; partnering with and committing to a safe and healthy community.”

It’s expected she’ll start her duties in the fall, and will be promoted to superintendent for the Central Okanagan, which includes West Kelowna, Peachland and Lake Country.

2:17 Former Kelowna Mountie speaks out about RCMP’s lack of mental health support Former Kelowna Mountie speaks out about RCMP’s lack of mental health support