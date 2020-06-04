Officer in charge of Kelowna RCMP transferring to another post

Send this page to someone via email

The Kelowna RCMP detachment will soon be under new leadership.

Police announced Thursday morning that Supt. Brent Mundle is transferring to another position with the force.

Mundle has headed up the Kelowna detachment for more than three years and will remain the officer in charge until a replacement is found.

The 27-year veteran of the Mounties is moving “to a position within the Southeast district senior management team,” police said.

The move comes two day’s after the Kelowna detachment announced a “thorough internal review” was underway after a video appeared to show an officer punching a man during an arrest in Kelowna last weekend.

Also this week, the province’s civilian-led police watchdog was deployed to the city after a man was ejected from his vehicle and killed, and RCMP attended near the scene but said they didn’t see the vehicle.

Police said Mundle’s transfer has been in the works for months and “is in no way related to ongoing issues.”

“During his three and a half years as officer in charge, (Mundle) established an increased RCMP presence downtown through the creation of permanent bike and foot patrols and was an advocate and supporter for the development of the Child Advocacy Center and Police and Crisis Team to help address underlying social issues,” Mayor Colin Basran said in a statement.