2 stabbed at TTC’s Lansdowne Station in Toronto

Toronto police say two people were stabbed in the city’s Bloordale Village neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to the area of Bloor Street and Emerson Avenue for reports of a stabbing at around 3:35 p.m.
TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told Global News the stabbing occurred at Lansdowne Station.
Toronto paramedics transported a man in his early 20s and a man in his late teens to a trauma centre with serious injuries.
Trending Stories
There is no suspect information at this time.
The circumstances leading up to the stabbings are unclear.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments