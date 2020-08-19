Menu

Crime

2 stabbed at TTC’s Lansdowne Station in Toronto

By Jessica Patton Global News
Scene of a stabbing in Toronto Wednesday afternoon.
Scene of a stabbing in Toronto Wednesday afternoon. Enzo Armini/Global News

Toronto police say two people were stabbed in the city’s Bloordale Village neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the area of Bloor Street and Emerson Avenue for reports of a stabbing at around 3:35 p.m.

Motorcyclist suffers life-altering injuries in downtown Toronto crash

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told Global News the stabbing occurred at Lansdowne Station.

Toronto paramedics transported a man in his early 20s and a man in his late teens to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbings are unclear.

