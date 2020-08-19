Man suffers serious injuries in Guelph stabbing: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a 52-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed several times near the University of Guelph campus on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a report of an injured man at a business near Gordon Street and Harvard Road at around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the victim suffered multiple stab wounds during a confrontation with another man. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A suspect was arrested nearby and charged with aggravated assault and breaching probation. The 34-year-old man was held in custody for a bail hearing.

The accused was not identified by police.

