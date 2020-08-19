Menu

Crime

Man suffers serious injuries in Guelph stabbing: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 1:22 pm
Guelph police have arrested a 34-year-old man. Francis Vachon / File / The Canadian Press

Guelph police say a 52-year-old man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed several times near the University of Guelph campus on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a report of an injured man at a business near Gordon Street and Harvard Road at around 10:30 p.m.

Police said the victim suffered multiple stab wounds during a confrontation with another man. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A suspect was arrested nearby and charged with aggravated assault and breaching probation. The 34-year-old man was held in custody for a bail hearing.

The accused was not identified by police.

