Funnel clouds, isolated thunderstorms advisory issued for parts of Quebec

Environment Canada is warning that funnel clouds may occur in parts of southern and central Quebec on Wednesday.

The weather agency issued a special statement around 11:30 a.m., saying an “unstable air mass” will lead to showers and isolated thunderstorms in some areas of the province.

“Although the risk of severe weather associated with this air mass is very low, it is still possible that funnel clouds may be observed locally today,” Environment Canada said.

The special weather advisory is in effect for several regions, including Montreal, Quebec City and the Eastern Townships.

