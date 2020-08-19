Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Trending

‘Chocolate snow’ falls over Swiss town after Lindt factory accident

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 12:11 pm
Chocolate beans are shown at the Lindt & Sprüngli factory in Olten, Switzerland, in this 2019 file photo.
Chocolate beans are shown at the Lindt & Sprüngli factory in Olten, Switzerland, in this 2019 file photo. Maurice Haas/Lindt & Sprüngli

Dreams do come true — or at least they do in Switzerland, where chocolate fell from the sky due to a malfunction at the Lindt & Sprüngli factory in the town of Olten.

The chocolate maker says a ventilation problem launched cocoa powder into the open air outside its facility last Friday morning. The wind caught the powder and spread it across the neighbourhood, leaving a fine dusting of sweet, sweet chocolate.

Read more: Lego piece falls out of boy’s nose, 2 years after he put it up there

Lindt confirmed the incident in a statement to the Associated Press on Tuesday. The company says the powder came from cocoa nibs, which are the crushed cocoa bean fragments used to make chocolate.

It wasn’t a Willy Wonka-style chocolate giveaway, but rather a defect in the factory’s cooling ventilation, Lindt said.

Story continues below advertisement
Chocolate could be linked to lower risk of high blood pressure
Chocolate could be linked to lower risk of high blood pressure

Lindt says it was a minor incident that did not stop production, and the cocoa poses no threat to the surrounding area.

Trending Stories

The town shared a photo of the chocolate dusted over top of a car on Twitter.

Cocoa powder is shown on a vehicle in Olten, Switzerland, on Aug. 14, 2020.
Cocoa powder is shown on a vehicle in Olten, Switzerland, on Aug. 14, 2020. Town of Olten/Twitter

Lindt has offered to pay for someone to clean the chocolate off the car, though it probably wouldn’t be hard to find a volunteer.

Story continues below advertisement

The factory defect has since been repaired, Lindt says.

In other words, chocolate rain is only in the past, they say.

With files from The Associated Press

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SwitzerlandChocolateCocoaLindtchocolate nibschocolate rainchocolate snowcocoa powderlindt and sprungli
Flyers
More weekly flyers