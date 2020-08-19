‘Chocolate snow’ falls over Swiss town after Lindt factory accident

Send this page to someone via email

Dreams do come true — or at least they do in Switzerland, where chocolate fell from the sky due to a malfunction at the Lindt & Sprüngli factory in the town of Olten.

The chocolate maker says a ventilation problem launched cocoa powder into the open air outside its facility last Friday morning. The wind caught the powder and spread it across the neighbourhood, leaving a fine dusting of sweet, sweet chocolate.

Lindt confirmed the incident in a statement to the Associated Press on Tuesday. The company says the powder came from cocoa nibs, which are the crushed cocoa bean fragments used to make chocolate.

It wasn’t a Willy Wonka-style chocolate giveaway, but rather a defect in the factory’s cooling ventilation, Lindt said.

Lindt says it was a minor incident that did not stop production, and the cocoa poses no threat to the surrounding area.

The town shared a photo of the chocolate dusted over top of a car on Twitter.

Cocoa powder is shown on a vehicle in Olten, Switzerland, on Aug. 14, 2020. Town of Olten/Twitter

Lindt has offered to pay for someone to clean the chocolate off the car, though it probably wouldn’t be hard to find a volunteer.

The factory defect has since been repaired, Lindt says.

In other words, chocolate rain is only in the past, they say.

— With files from The Associated Press