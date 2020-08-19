Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 men arrested following double stabbing outside Peterborough plaza: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 12:04 pm
2 taken to hospital following reported stabbing outside Peterborough plaza
Two people were taken to hospital following a fight and reported stabbing outside a Peterborough plaza on Tuesday morning. Around 6:30 a.m. emergency crews were called to Market Plaza on George St. for reports of an altercation. Police say two people at the scene were treated by paramedic and taken to hospital.

Two Peterborough men have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault following a double stabbing outside a plaza on Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported dispute between several parties in the parking lot of Market Plaza on George Street.

Read more: 2 taken to hospital following reported stabbing outside Peterborough plaza

Police say a 50-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were stabbed. One of the victims was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre; the other was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Later Tuesday, officers located two suspects at a Stewart Street residence where they were arrested.

Trending Stories

Jordan Johnson-Hunt, 23, and Hunter Reginald Person, 23, both of Stewart Street, are each charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

They were held in custody and were scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday, police said.

Assault on Peterborough police officers up by 243%
Assault on Peterborough police officers up by 243%
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
StabbingGeorge Streetdouble stabbingpeterborough stabbingMarket PlazaMarket Plaza stabbingPeterbrough crime
Flyers
More weekly flyers