2 men arrested following double stabbing outside Peterborough plaza: police

Two Peterborough men have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault following a double stabbing outside a plaza on Tuesday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers responded to a reported dispute between several parties in the parking lot of Market Plaza on George Street.

Police say a 50-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were stabbed. One of the victims was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre; the other was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Later Tuesday, officers located two suspects at a Stewart Street residence where they were arrested.

Jordan Johnson-Hunt, 23, and Hunter Reginald Person, 23, both of Stewart Street, are each charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of failure to comply with a probation order.

They were held in custody and were scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday, police said.

