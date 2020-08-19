Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after body found in unit on fire in Scarborough

Toronto police say they have charged a man with murder after a body was found in a unit that was set on fire in mid-May.
Emergency crews were called to 31 Gilder Dr. in the area of Midland and Eglinton avenues shortly before 6:30 p.m. on May 16.
Officials said there weren’t visible signs of a fire from outside of the building, but there was a working fire inside the unit and smoke in the hallway.
Fire crews extinguished the blaze and located a male victim inside the unit. He was identified as 58-year-old Jomo Hendricks.
On Tuesday, police arrested 31-year-old Reuben Tabnor.
He is charged with second-degree murder.
Tabnor is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Wednesday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
–With files from Ryan Rocca
