Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after body found in unit on fire in Scarborough

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 9:59 am
Toronto police remained at the scene of the fire into the morning Sunday.
Toronto police remained at the scene of the fire into the morning Sunday. Dave Kotyk / Global News

Toronto police say they have charged a man with murder after a body was found in a unit that was set on fire in mid-May.

Emergency crews were called to 31 Gilder Dr. in the area of Midland and Eglinton avenues shortly before 6:30 p.m. on May 16.

Officials said there weren’t visible signs of a fire from outside of the building, but there was a working fire inside the unit and smoke in the hallway.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and located a male victim inside the unit. He was identified as 58-year-old Jomo Hendricks.

Read more: Man found dead following Scarborough apartment fire was murdered: Police

On Tuesday, police arrested 31-year-old Reuben Tabnor.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He is charged with second-degree murder.

Tabnor is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

–With files from Ryan Rocca

Toronto police said Jomo Hendricks was the victim of a homicide in May.
Toronto police said Jomo Hendricks was the victim of a homicide in May. Toronto police handouts
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeFatal FireToronto FireToronto fire servicesToronto HomicideToronto MurderGilder Drive
Flyers
More weekly flyers