Man charged with 2nd-degree murder after body found in unit on fire in Scarborough

Toronto police say they have charged a man with murder after a body was found in a unit that was set on fire in mid-May.

Emergency crews were called to 31 Gilder Dr. in the area of Midland and Eglinton avenues shortly before 6:30 p.m. on May 16.

Officials said there weren’t visible signs of a fire from outside of the building, but there was a working fire inside the unit and smoke in the hallway.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze and located a male victim inside the unit. He was identified as 58-year-old Jomo Hendricks.

On Tuesday, police arrested 31-year-old Reuben Tabnor.

He is charged with second-degree murder.

Tabnor is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

–With files from Ryan Rocca

Toronto police said Jomo Hendricks was the victim of a homicide in May. Toronto police handouts