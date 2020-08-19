Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Money

Annual inflation rate virtually flat in July at 0.1%

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 19, 2020 9:33 am
Coronavirus: Bank of Canada Governor says COVID-19 created ‘unprecedented fall in economic activity’
The Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem provided an update on Canada's economic outlook on Wednesday, sharing his belief that the COVID-19 pandemic has created an "unprecedented fall in economic activity in Canada." Macklem says Canada is facing "many uncertainties" due to the pandemic and that they cannot forecast with the usual degree of accuracy, but instead provided a "central economic scenario" for the country going forward.

Statistics Canada says the consumer price index was up 0.1 per cent compared with a year ago, as gasoline prices were down nearly 15 per cent. Excluding the drop in gasoline prices, the inflation barometer would have increased at an annual rate of 0.7 per cent, matching the same reading for June.

READ MORE: Bank of Canada keeps key rate at 0.25%, sees 7.8% GDP drop this year

Trending Stories

The average economist estimate had been for a year-over-year increase of 0.5 per cent for July, according to financial data firm Refinitiv. The statistics agency says the slower pace of price growth was broad-based, spanning goods and services.

Statistics Canada says air travel prices fell in July by 8.6 per cent, the first year-over-year decline since December 2015. It says the result was due to airlines offering incentives for people to travel again, including reduced fees, discounts and promotions even as many flights remained cancelled or suspended because of the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Statistics CanadainflationConsumer Price IndexCPIGasoline PricesCanada inflationnovel coronavirus pandemicair travel prices
Flyers
More weekly flyers