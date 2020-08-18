Menu

Trump says tech company Oracle Corp could take over TikTok in the U.S.

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 18, 2020 6:47 pm
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Oracle Corp is a good company and could take over popular Chinese-owned social media app TikTok in the United States, after he issued an order mandating its sale in 90 days.

Read more: Trump orders TikTok’s Chinese owners to divest U.S. operations within 90 days

The remarks came after Oracle joined some of the investors of TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, in pursuing a bid for the short-video app’s operations in North America, Australia and New Zealand, Reuters reported.

