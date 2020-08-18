15 COVID-19 cases linked to Edmonton church outbreak ‘despite precautions’

A north Edmonton church has been added to the provincial outbreak list after 15 COVID-19 cases have been linked to parishioners who attended services in late July and early August.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said Tuesday that the outbreak occurred even though the church followed public health guidelines.

“Despite precautions being taken during in-person services, there are now 15 confirmed cases linked to the Bible Pentecostal Church in Edmonton,” Hinshaw said. Tweet This

“The church has about 150 members. Anyone who attended the Church between July 26 and Aug. 12, or who is a close contact of someone who attended, likewise should book a COVID-19 test online and continue to monitor for symptoms.”

The Bible Pentecostal Church is located at 13054 112 Street, and on the weekend had signage up stating it would be closed until Aug. 26.

Under provincial guidelines, places of worship are permitted to operate with reduced attendance and indoor events can accommodate up to 50 people or one-third of the building capacity; whichever is less.

Social distancing between families and floor markings to keep people six feet apart is also included in the provincial guidelines.

Hinshaw said Tuesday that this particular outbreak showcases the risk that comes with larger gatherings.

“It is a stark reminder that coming together in large gatherings risks sharing more than fellowship. It risks sharing the COVID-19 virus.” Tweet This

Albertans who believe they may have come into contact with someone connected to this outbreak or others can sign up for a test online.

“We need to take this as a reminder that all of us have to follow all measures tenaciously,” Hinshaw said. “Even if we are tired of washing our hands, wearing a mask and not being able to hug the people we care about — we must all keep following public health advice if we are to continue to flatten the curve and protect our friends, families, neighbours and communities.”

The province recorded 89 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total of Albertans who have contracted the virus to 12,419. Currently, 1,169 cases are active, and 225 people have died.

