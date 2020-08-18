Sylvan Lake attraction destroyed by fire

Fire crews were called to Lakeside Go Karts and Mini-Golf in Sylvan Lake, Alta., just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Firefighters cleared the scene by 9:30 a.m.
Police tape could be seen around one of the buildings, which had heavy fire and smoke damage.
The family that runs the popular attraction told Global News no one was injured.
There’s no word on the extent of damages but the family says the business likely won’t reopen this year.
