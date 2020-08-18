Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Sylvan Lake attraction destroyed by fire

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 18, 2020 2:52 pm
Fire at Lakeside Go Karts & Mini-Golf in Sylvan Lake on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.
Fire at Lakeside Go Karts & Mini-Golf in Sylvan Lake on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. Wes Rosa, Global News

Fire crews were called to Lakeside Go Karts and Mini-Golf in Sylvan Lake, Alta., just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters cleared the scene by 9:30 a.m.

Police tape could be seen around one of the buildings, which had heavy fire and smoke damage.

Trending Stories

The family that runs the popular attraction told Global News no one was injured.

There’s no word on the extent of damages but the family says the business likely won’t reopen this year.

More to come…

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta RCMPSylvan LakeLakeside Go Karts and Mini-Golfsylvan lake firesylvan lake fire department
Flyers
More weekly flyers