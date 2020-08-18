2 more coronavirus-related deaths in Manitoba brings total to 11

Send this page to someone via email

Two more Manitobans have died in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to public health officials.

The province announced Tuesday that a man in his 80s from the Hanover health district and another man in his 90s from the Niverville/Ritchot district have died, bringing Manitoba’s total to 11 deaths attributed to the coronavirus crisis.

Both cases were previously announced, connected to known clusters, and in both cases, the men were hospitalized.

Read more: School divisions in Winnipeg release plans for return to classes amid coronavirus pandemic

As of Tuesday morning, 17 new cases of the virus have been identified in Manitoba, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases to 748.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of the new cases, two each were in the Interlake-Eastern, Prairie Mountain, and Southern Health regions, while 11 were in the Winnipeg region.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials said the Winnipeg cases are mostly related to contacts that later turned into cases. Investigations are ongoing.

Among the new Winnipeg cases are two children aged nine and under, as well as five men and one woman in their 20s.

Manitoba currently has eight people hospitalized, with two in intensive care, while 502 people have recovered, leaving 236 active cases.

The total number of tests completed since early February in Manitoba is 116,990.

1:17 Health authorities declare COVID-19 outbreak at Manitoba personal care home Health authorities declare COVID-19 outbreak at Manitoba personal care home