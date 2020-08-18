Longtime Edmonton broadcaster Syd Smith announces his retirement

Send this page to someone via email

After 35 years in the industry, 630 CHED and Global News Radio 880 Edmonton director of talk and talent Syd Smith has announced his retirement from the radio industry.

“It was always my dream to work in major market radio but I could never have imaged a career so varied and fulfilling,” Smith said on Tuesday.

Smith joined 630 CHED in September 1996, hosting the Edmonton Oilers broadcasts. The following year, his role grew to include a daily sports talk show.

He was made assistant program director in 1998, but remained a well-known personality on the station.

In 2005, he was named program director and his duties expanded again when Global News Radio 880 Edmonton launched in 2008.

“Syd’s leadership, radio know-how, smile and trademark chuckle will be missed in the hallways and zoom calls,” national director of talk radio for Corus Entertainment, Larry Gifford said.

“However his successes, including the teams he’s assembled, the people he has mentored, and the culture he has built at Corus Radio in Edmonton will continue to reflect the empathy, earnestness and trustworthiness that Syd is so well known for.” Tweet This

He retired from on-air work in 2012 and has provided oversight to all Corus radio stations since 2016.

“Every day, by keeping his word, actively listening, honestly communicating and building a clear path to success, Syd showed his team, his community, and his colleagues that he cared,” Gifford said.

Smith’s career began in the 80s in his hometown of Kirkland Lake, Ont. Before joining Corus, he worked at a number of stations across Alberta and Saskatchewan in the late 80s and early 90s.

“I’m so thankful for all of the wonderful people I’ve met and had the good fortune of learning from and working alongside for so many years,” Smith said. “And for the listeners who’ve been kind enough to tune in to the work we are all so proud of.”

Smith’s final day with Corus will be Oct. 31. Though he told staff he may take that Saturday off if there’s nothing too pressing.