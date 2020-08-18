Richmond Hill man charged, firearms seized following gunfire north of Port Hope: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Richmond Hill, Ont., man faces weapons charges after firearms and ammunition were seized from a property north of Port Hope on Saturday afternoon.

According to Northumberland OPP, around 4 p.m., officers responded to multiple reports of gunfire in a neighbourhood in the Garden Hill area, about 17 kilometres north of the town of Port Hope.

Residents reported to OPP that stray rounds of bullets were striking trees and outbuildings on their properties.

Officers arrived and reported hearing the sound of gunshots being fired east of the Garden Hill.

According to police, members of the Port Hope Fire Department were just leaving a property east of the neighbourhood after attending a call for service when they notified police that they had located several men allegedly target shooting in a field on Grist Mill Road.

As a result of the investigation, which included assistance from Central Region Forensic Identification Services, firearms and ammunition were seized.

Ehsan Kazerouni Haghighat, 36, of Richmond Hill, Ont., the registered owner of the firearms, was arrested and charged with careless use of a firearm.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Oct. 28.

“The Northumberland OPP want to remind registered firearm owners that when using your firearm, be responsible,” police stated. “Always being certain of your target, your line of fire, and what lies beyond your target.”