New Brunswick parties begin first full day of provincial election campaign

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is expected to make an announcement today in Oromocto on the first full day of New Brunswick’s election campaign.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers, meanwhile, is scheduled to make a campaign stop in Scoudouc.

Higgs announced Monday he’s sending voters to the polls Sept. 14 after failing to reach a power-sharing deal with the opposition.

It is the first provincial election campaign in the country since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Higgs says candidates will have to be creative and innovative to meet voters while maintaining public health directives to slow the spread of COVID-19.

At dissolution, the Progressive Conservatives and Liberals each had 20 seats in the legislature, while the Greens and the People’s Alliance each had three. There are two vacant seats and one Independent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2020.