Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

New Brunswick parties begin first full day of provincial election campaign

By STAFF The Canadian Press
Posted August 18, 2020 8:26 am
At dissolution, the Progressive Conservatives and Liberals each had 20 seats in the legislature, while the Greens and the People's Alliance each had three. There are two vacant seats and one Independent.
At dissolution, the Progressive Conservatives and Liberals each had 20 seats in the legislature, while the Greens and the People's Alliance each had three. There are two vacant seats and one Independent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray

Progressive Conservative Leader Blaine Higgs is expected to make an announcement today in Oromocto on the first full day of New Brunswick’s election campaign.

Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers, meanwhile, is scheduled to make a campaign stop in Scoudouc.

Higgs announced Monday he’s sending voters to the polls Sept. 14 after failing to reach a power-sharing deal with the opposition.

Read more: Political scientists weigh in on New Brunswick election call

It is the first provincial election campaign in the country since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending Stories

Higgs says candidates will have to be creative and innovative to meet voters while maintaining public health directives to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

At dissolution, the Progressive Conservatives and Liberals each had 20 seats in the legislature, while the Greens and the People’s Alliance each had three. There are two vacant seats and one Independent.

Premier Blaine Higgs calls New Brunswick election
Premier Blaine Higgs calls New Brunswick election

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 18, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickFrederictonElectionBlaine HiggsCampaignDavid CoonNew Brunswick ElectionN.B.Kevin VickersOROMOCTOelxnScoudouc
Flyers
More weekly flyers