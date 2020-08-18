Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

1 new case of coronavirus identified in Hastings, Prince Edward region

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 18, 2020 8:48 am
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has announced one new case of coronavirus in the region.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has announced one new case of coronavirus in the region. Global Kingston

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has identified one new case of coronavirus in the region.

According to public health, a Central Hastings resident contracted the virus from a close contact outside of the region.

Read more: Kingston, Belleville public health offer support to local back to school plans

This is the area’s first positive case of COVID-19 since July 31. The region was deemed coronavirus-free last week after all known cases had resolved.

Trending Stories

With the new positive case, the region’s total has crept up to 45, with 39 resolved cases and five deaths.

On Monday, Ontario recorded 99 cases of the virus in the province, with no deaths.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Prince Edward CountyCentre Hastingscoronavirus hastingscovid 19 bellevillebelleville public healthHastings Prince Edward Public Healhtpublic health belleville
Flyers
More weekly flyers