1 new case of coronavirus identified in Hastings, Prince Edward region

Send this page to someone via email

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health has identified one new case of coronavirus in the region.

According to public health, a Central Hastings resident contracted the virus from a close contact outside of the region.

This is the area’s first positive case of COVID-19 since July 31. The region was deemed coronavirus-free last week after all known cases had resolved.

With the new positive case, the region’s total has crept up to 45, with 39 resolved cases and five deaths.

On Monday, Ontario recorded 99 cases of the virus in the province, with no deaths.

Story continues below advertisement