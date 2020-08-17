Peterborough tenants in 120 units displaced following electrical fire at apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

An electrical fire at a Peterborough apartment on Saturday night will displace all of the building’s tenants for several days.

On Saturday night, Peterborough Fire Services responded to a reported fire at an apartment on Hedonics Road.

According to chief Chris Snetsinger, the fire damaged the main electrical panel for the building, requiring residents to be evacuated until the life safety systems and power can be restored.

“Resident safety is the top priority in an incident such as this,” stated Snetsinger. “Quick extinguishment of the fire in the electrical room prevented the spread of the fire. Firefighters worked diligently to remove and limit the smoke throughout the building.

“Firefighters and paramedics made countless trips up and down the apartment building staircase to assist residents and I thank them for their dedication.”

According to the City of Peterborough, residents from the approximately 120 apartment units are staying at hotels in the city or with friends or family. An example number of tenants impacted was not provided.

.@PtboFireRescue and @PtboParamedics remain on scene of an apparent electrical fire that broke out last night at an apartment building on Hedonics Road. The building continues to be evacuated and crews are helping those with mobility issues #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/PSemDwweor — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) August 16, 2020

Peterborough Fire Services, Peterborough Paramedics, and the city’s emergency management assisted residents with leaving the building and finding accommodations. The City-County Disaster Trust Fund assisted those residents who did not have insurance and required further assistance.

“The last day and a half were a tremendous demonstration of kindness, caring and professionalism by Peterborough Fire Services and Peterborough Paramedics staff who worked tirelessly to support these residents,” stated Jodi DeNoble, the city’s manager of emergency management.

According to MacPherson Realty, owners of the building, the fire broke out in the main service switchboard in the building’s electrical room.

The goal is to have residents return by Tuesday afternoon or evening.

According to MacPherson Realty, who owns the building the fire was in their electrical room. Specifically the main service switch board. They are hoping to get residents back in mid-afternoon or early evening tomorrow (IF everything goes to plan). — Tricia Mason (@TriciaMason_) August 17, 2020

The cause of the fire is electrical and is not considered suspicious. No further investigation is required, Snetsinger said.

A damage estimate was not provided.

— With files from Tricia Mason, Global News Peterborough

