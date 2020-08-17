Menu

Tornado watch in effect for Barrie, Collingwood, Midland, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Environment Canada ends tornado watches in southeast corner of Saskatchewan.
The federal weather agency says thunderstorms developing over the regions have the potential to produce a "brief tornado" late Monday morning or early afternoon. Bill Kavanagh / Viewer Supplied

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater and Orr Lake, Ont.

The federal weather agency says thunderstorms developing over the regions have the potential to produce a “brief tornado” late Monday morning or early afternoon.

Read more: Tornadoes over Ottawa just ‘bad luck’ says Environment Canada

“Funnel clouds have been reported this morning,” Environment Canada says.

“A few thunderstorms and waterspouts have been photographed over Lake Huron moving towards the shorelines.”

The federal weather agency says to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

