Tornado watch in effect for Barrie, Collingwood, Midland, Ont.

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Midland, Coldwater and Orr Lake, Ont.

The federal weather agency says thunderstorms developing over the regions have the potential to produce a “brief tornado” late Monday morning or early afternoon.

“Funnel clouds have been reported this morning,” Environment Canada says.

“A few thunderstorms and waterspouts have been photographed over Lake Huron moving towards the shorelines.”

The federal weather agency says to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

